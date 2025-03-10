Titans Sign LB Cody Barton To Three-Year Deal

Per Tom Pelissero, the Titans are signing veteran LB Cody Barton to a three-year deal worth $21 million.

Barton, 28, was the No. 88 overall pick in the third round by the Seahawks out of Utah back in 2019. The Seahawks traded up with the Vikings to draft him.

Barton finished a four-year, $3,404,124 rookie contract that included an $884,124 signing bonus before joining the Commanders on a one-year deal.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Broncos for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Barton appeared in 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 106 tackles, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, two interceptions, five pass defenses, and a forced fumble in 14 starts.