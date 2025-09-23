Titans Sign RB Raheem Blackshear

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed RB Raheem Blackshear to the practice squad.

Here’s an updated list of the Titans’ practice squad:

  1. WR Mason Kinsey
  2. WR Xavier Restrepo
  3. WR James Proche II
  4. QB Trevor Siemian
  5. OL Andrew Rupcich
  6. DE Ali Gaye
  7. RB Jordan Mims
  8. DT Cam Horsley
  9. DE Carlos Watkins
  10. TE Thomas Odukoya (International)
  11. OL Clay Webb
  12. DB Sam Webb
  13. DT Timmy Horne
  14. LB Kyzir White
  15. TE Joel Wilson
  16. T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
  17. RB Raheem Blackshear

Blackshear, 26, went undrafted in 2022 out of Virginia Tech and caught on with the Bills. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was later signed back to Buffalo’s practice squad.

The Panthers signed him away in September 2022 and he spent the next two years there before being among the final roster cuts this offseason.

In 2024, Blackshear appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and rushed 15 times for 80 yards. He also returned 31 kickoffs for 791 yards (25.5 average) and 17 punts for 145 yards (8.5 average). 

