Titans Sign S Dane Cruikshank To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve signed S Dane Cruikshank to their practice squad.

titans helmet

Here’s the Titans’ updated practice squad:

  1. DB Shyheim Carter
  2. DB Eric Garror
  3. WR Tre’Shaun Harrison
  4. DB Armani Marsh
  5. DE T.K. McLendon
  6. TE Thomas Odukoya (International)
  7. T John Ojukwu
  8. TE Kevin Rader
  9. T Andrew Rupcich
  10. LB Thomas Rush
  11. K Cade York
  12. T Justin Murray
  13. RB Jacques Patrick
  14. DT Jaleel Johnson
  15. DT Jayden Peevy
  16. S Dane Cruikshank

Cruikshank, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Tennessee.

Cruikshank was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last year when he signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Bears.

The Jets signed Cruikshank to a one-year contract back in July but was released coming out of the preseason. 

In 2021, Cruikshank appeared in eight games for the Bears and recorded a tackle.

