Titans Sign Second-Round CB Roger McCreary

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve signed second-round CB Roger McCreary to a four-year contract.
The Titans have now signed all but third-round QB Malik Willis from their 2022 class:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Signed
|2
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Signed
|3
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|OT
|Signed
|3
|Malik Willis
|QB
|4
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|Signed
|4
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|Signed
|5
|Kyle Philips
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Theo Jackson
|S
|Signed
|6
|Chance Campbell
|LB
|Signed
McCreary, 22, was a two-year starter at Auburn and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2021. The Titans used the No. 35 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Raiders CB Rock Ya-Sin.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $9,165,609 contract that includes a $3,845,897 signing bonus.
During his four-year college career, McCreary appeared in 43 games and made 23 starts, recording 135 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, six interceptions, and 38 pass defenses.
