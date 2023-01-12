Titans Sign TE Justin Rigg To Futures Deal

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve signed tight end Justin Rigg to a futures contract for the 2023 season.
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Titans:
- DT Curtis Brooks
- CB Shyheim Carter
- OL Zack Johnson
- WR Mason Kinsey
- OLB Zach McCloud
- TE Thomas Odukoya
- OLB Sam Okuayinonu
- DL Jayden Peevy
- WR Reggie Roberson
- OL Andrew Rupcich
- K Caleb Shudak
- TE Justin Rigg
Rigg, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Kentucky back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals.
The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and he was later signed to the Steelers’ practice squad. Pittsburgh cut him loose a few weeks later.
During his college career at Kentucky, Rigg appeared in 34 games and caught 50 passes for 547 yards receiving and five touchdowns over the course of five seasons.
