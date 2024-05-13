Titans Sign TE Nick Vannett

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed veteran TE Nick Vannett.

The @Titans have agreed to terms with veteran TE Nick Vannett. Also, the Titans have waived defensive back Rod Gattison. READ https://t.co/mZgcy45Ck1 pic.twitter.com/qs838id4UV — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 13, 2024

In a corresponding move, the Titans waived UDFA DB Rod Gattison.

Vannett, 31, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago.

Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to a two-year, $5.7 million contract with the Broncos. Denver cut him before the deal was up and Vannett then signed a three-year deal with the Saints.

The Saints elected to cut Vannett in 2022 and he caught on with the Giants for a stint.

From there, the Texans signed Vannett to a contract but elected to cut him coming out of the preseason. He later caught on with the Chargers practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2023, Vannett appeared in eight games for the Chargers, catching one pass for three yards.