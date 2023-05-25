Titans Sign Third-Round RB Tyjae Spears 

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve officially signed third-round RB Tyjae Spears to a rookie contract.
The Titans have two draft picks left to address:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|11
|Peter Skoronski
|OT
|2
|33
|Will Levis
|QB
|3
|81
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|Signed
|5
|147
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|Signed
|6
|186
|Jaelyn Duncan
|OT
|Signed
|7
|228
|Colton Dowell
|WR
|Signed
Spears, 21, was the AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and was also named First-team All-AAC for the Green Wave.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,490,614 rookie contract that includes a $993,174 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $998,293 in 2023.
In four seasons at Tulane, Spears appeared in 34 games and rushed 427 times for 2,910 yards to go along with 31 touchdowns. He also caught 48 passes for 564 yards and three touchdowns.
