Titans Sign Third-Round RB Tyjae Spears 

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve officially signed third-round RB Tyjae Spears to a rookie contract.

The Titans have two draft picks left to address:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 11 Peter Skoronski OT 2 33 Will Levis QB 3 81 Tyjae Spears RB Signed 5 147 Josh Whyle TE Signed 6 186 Jaelyn Duncan OT Signed 7 228 Colton Dowell WR Signed

Spears, 21, was the AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and was also named First-team All-AAC for the Green Wave.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,490,614 rookie contract that includes a $993,174 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $998,293 in 2023.

In four seasons at Tulane, Spears appeared in 34 games and rushed 427 times for 2,910 yards to go along with 31 touchdowns. He also caught 48 passes for 564 yards and three touchdowns.