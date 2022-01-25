Titans Sign Three More Players To Futures Deals

The Tennessee Titans announced that they’ve signed DB Shyheim Carter, DB Rodney Clemons and LB Nate Hall to futures contracts for the 2022 season on Tuesday.
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Titans:
- LB Kobe Jones
- DB Chris Williamson
- S Jamal Carter
- OL Christian DiLauro
- TE Austin Fort
- OL Derwin Gray
- QB Kevin Hogan
- WR Cody Hollister
- LB Joe Jones
- WR Mason Kinsey
- OL Daniel Munyer
- OL Jordan Roos
- LB Tuzar Skipper
- DB Shyheim Carter
- DB Rodney Clemons
- LB Nate Hall
Carter, 24, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama following the 2020 NFL draft. He was waived by the team coming out of camp and signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad.
Atlanta eventually released Carter from their practice squad and he later had a brief stint with the Texans. The Titans added him to their practice squad this past December.
During his four-year college career, Carter recorded 100 total tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and 18 pass defenses in 34 career games.
