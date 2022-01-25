Titans Sign Three More Players To Futures Deals

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tennessee Titans announced that they’ve signed DB Shyheim Carter, DB Rodney Clemons and LB Nate Hall to futures contracts for the 2022 season on Tuesday. 

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Titans:

  1. LB Kobe Jones
  2. DB Chris Williamson
  3. S Jamal Carter
  4. OL Christian DiLauro
  5. TE Austin Fort
  6. OL Derwin Gray
  7. QB Kevin Hogan
  8. WR Cody Hollister
  9. LB Joe Jones
  10. WR Mason Kinsey
  11. OL Daniel Munyer
  12. OL Jordan Roos
  13. LB Tuzar Skipper
  14. DB Shyheim Carter
  15. DB Rodney Clemons
  16. LB Nate Hall

Carter, 24, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama following the 2020 NFL draft. He was waived by the team coming out of camp and signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. 

Atlanta eventually released Carter from their practice squad and he later had a brief stint with the Texans. The Titans added him to their practice squad this past December. 

During his four-year college career, Carter recorded 100 total tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and 18 pass defenses in 34 career games. 

 

