Titans Sign Three, Waive One

The Titans announced Thursday they have signed RB Brian Hill, LB Justin March and CB Greg Mabin.

Tennessee also waived CB Kareem Orr.

Mabin, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2017. He later signed on with the Buccaneers but was cut loose a few days later.

Mabin had a brief stint with the Bills before signing on to the 49ers’ practice squad during the 2017 season. San Francisco brought Mabin back as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 but cut him with an injury settlement during the preseason. He signed on with the Bengals a few weeks later.

Mabin was on and off of the Bengals’ practice squad in 2019 before returning to Cincinnati for 2020. He was among their final roster cuts prior to the start of the season before signing on to the Titans’ practice squad and joining the active roster for a stint. The Jaguars claimed him off waivers late in the season.

In 2020, Mabin appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded 21 tackles, no interceptions and three passes defended.