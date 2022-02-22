Titans Sign WR Josh Malone To Futures Deal

The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday they have signed WR Josh Malone to a futures deal.

The @Titans have agreed to terms with WR Josh Malone, who played at @Vol_Football. READ https://t.co/guJ8JUHrsn pic.twitter.com/jsjhM69Ct8 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 22, 2022

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Malone, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.99 million contract that included a $593,528 signing bonus when the Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Jets later signed Malone to their practice squad after clearing waivers and he has been on and off of their roster the past few years. He landed with the Broncos on their practice squad in 2021.

In 2020, Malone appeared in four games for the Jets and caught four passes for 16 yards receiving to go along with one carry for 12 yards and no touchdowns.