Titans Signing CB L’Jarius Sneed To Four-Year, $76M Extension

Jordan Schultz reports that the Titans are signing newly acquired CB L’Jarius Sneed to a four-year, $76 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed.

The Titans are sending the Chiefs a 2025 third- and a 2024 seventh-round pick for the star cornerback.

The trade will still require Sneed to pass a physical for the Titans.

Kansas City placed the franchise tag on Sneed a month ago, but it was clear that they were only doing so to buy time to find a trade partner for him. The would have cost $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Sneed, 27, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Sneed appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 14 pass defenses.