Titans Signing DB Kenneth George

Mike Kaye reports that the Titans are signing former Tennessee DB Kenneth George after he performed well at their rookie minicamp.
George, 25, spent two years at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to the University of Tennessee.
During his four years with Tennessee, George played in 33 games and made ten starts. He recorded 52 tackles, one interception, ten pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!