Titans Signing DL Da’Shawn Hand

The Titans announced on Monday that they have signed DL Da’Shawn Hand to their active roster.

Hand, 25, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus.

The Lions released Hand from injured reserve in November and he recently caught on with Indianapolis’ practice squad but was cut loose after a week.

In 2021, Hand has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles and one pass defended.