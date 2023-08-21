Titans Signing DL Trevon Coley

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans are signing DL Trevon Coley to a contract on Monday.

Coley, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2016. He was unfortunately among the Ravens’ early roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Coley had brief stints with Washington, the Browns, Colts, Cardinals and Jets before signing on with the Titans in 2021. He spent a few months with the Bears last summer.

In 2020, Coley appeared in six games for the Cardinals and recorded 14 tackles and a sack.