Titans Sign DT Jeffery Simmons To Four-Year, $94M Extension

According to Turron Davenport, the Titans are signing DT Jeffery Simmons to a four-year contract extension on Friday.

Jordan Schultz reports that Simmons receives a four-year extension worth $94 million that will pay him $23.5 million per year based on new money.

Simmons confirmed on Twitter that he’s returning to Tennessee.

But we are not done yet, dammit! LFG!!!! We have so much work to do! pic.twitter.com/n3UmFCe9jJ — Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94) April 7, 2023

Last month, the Titans and Simmons reportedly had discussions about a long-term extension, so this has been building up for some time.

Simmons is in line to play out the 2023 season under the fifth-year option, which will cost the Titans $10.753 million.

Simmons has established himself as one of the best players at his position and a top player for the Titans. He said at the Pro Bowl that he was confident he will sign a contract extension with the team after meeting with new GM Ran Carthon.

Simmons, 25, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of Mississippi State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the fourth year of his four-year, $12,663,750 rookie contract that included a $7,230,00 signing bonus.

The Titans then picked up his fifth-year option back in April which will earn him $10.753 million fully guaranteed for 2023. He would be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Simmons appeared in 15 games for the Titans and recorded 54 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and seven pass deflections.