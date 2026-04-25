Titans Signing John Carroll WR Tyren Montgomery

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans are signing John Carroll WR Tyren Montgomery as an undrafted free agent.

John Carroll isn’t known as a player pipeline, though a lot of coaches have made their way to the NFL from there, but Montgomery earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl and impressed.

Montgomery, 24, started his career at LSU, Lone Star College and John Carroll, but didn’t play football at any. He joined Nicholls State to play football, then returned back to John Carroll. He was first-team All-American and all-conference his final two seasons.

During his final two years, Montgomery appeared in 26 games and recorded 176 catches for 2,600 yards and 32 touchdowns.