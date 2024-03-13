Titans Signing K Nick Folk

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans are signing veteran K Nick Folk to a one-year contract worth $3.755 million.

The deal can be worth up to $1.3 million with incentives.

Folk, 39, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2007. He spent over two years in Dallas before he signed on with the Jets in 2010 as a free agent.

Folk was entering the final year of his four-year, $12 million contract that included $2.1 million guaranteed when the Jets released him. After a short stint with the Buccaneers, Folk joined the Patriots and was on and off of their roster.

The Patriots re-signed Folk but released him coming out of camp and re-signed him to the team’s practice squad. New England promoted him back in prior to Week 1 and he was named their starter.

New England then re-signed him to a one-year, $1.625 million deal that included a $125,000 signing bonus last year.

In 2023, Folk appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and made 29 of 30 field goal tries to go along with 28 of 30 extra point attempts.