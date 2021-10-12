Titans Signing LB Avery Williamson Off Broncos’ Practice Squad

Mike Klis reports that the Titans are signing veteran LB Avery Williamson off of the Broncos’ practice squad.

Williamson, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He played out his rookie contract with Tennessee before agreeing to a three-year, $22.5 million contract that includes $16 million guaranteed with the Jets.

Williams suffered a season-ending ACL tear last year. He later agreed to a pay cut that reduced his 2020 salary to $3.5 million for the 2020 season.

The Jets traded Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Steelers for a 2022 fifth-round pick. The Broncos added him to their practice squad last week.

In 2020, Williamson appeared seven games for the Jets and eight with the Steelers, recording 111 tackles, one sack, an interception, and three passes defended.