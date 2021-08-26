Titans Signing LB Cassh Maluia

According to Tom Pelissero, the Titans are signing LB Cassh Maluia to the roster.

Maluia, 22, was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots out of Wyoming back in 2020. He was later waived and added to the practice squad, but eventually found himself promoted to the active roster in New England during the 2020 season.

He was on and off the Patriots practice squad before being let go by the team yet again back in March after New England signed McMillan. He was brought back briefly earlier in camp.

In 2020, Maluia appeared in nine games for the Patriots and did not record any statistics.