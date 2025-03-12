Titans Signing OL Blake Hance

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans are signing OL Blake Hance to a contract.

He’ll ink a one-year, $1.327 million deal with Tennessee, per Wilson.

Hance, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern back in April of 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills but was waived a few weeks later and caught on with the Commanders.

From there, he had brief stints with the Jaguars and Jets practice squads before the Browns signed him in January.

The Jaguars claimed Hance off waivers from the 49ers in 2022 and re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2023. He returned again in 2024.

In 2024, Hance appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and made one start at guard.