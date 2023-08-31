Titans Signing OLB Trevis Gipson

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Titans are signing OLB Trevis Gipson to a contract.

Gipson’s name came up in trade speculation in the past week but he was let go by Chicago during final roster cuts.

It’s not clear yet if this is to the practice squad or active roster.

Gipson, 26, was a fifth-round pick out of Tulsa by the Bears back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,620,672 rookie contract that included $325,672 guaranteed when he was cut.

In 2022, Gipson appeared in 17 games for the Bears and recorded 31 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and three pass defenses.