Titans Signing OT Chris Hubbard

The Tennessee Titans are signing OT Chris Hubbard, according to Jeremy Fowler.

The Titans hosted Hubbard earlier this week for a workout, it appears as if things went well enough for him to earn a contract.

Hubbard, 32, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB back in 2013. He spent his first year on the practice squad before returning to the team on two consecutive one-year contracts.

Hubbard signed a five-year, $36.5 million contract with the Browns in March of 2018 and later returned to the Browns on a one-year contract last year.

In 2023, Hubbard was active for four games and made one start for the Browns.