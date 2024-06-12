Titans Signing OT Geron Christian

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans are signing OT Geron Christian to a contract.

The well-traveled veteran will boost Tennessee’s depth at tackle, which is looking like an early question mark.

Christian spent time last year with new Titans OL coach Bill Callahan in Cleveland.

Christian, 27, was selected by Washington in the third round out of Louisville in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,428,992 contract that included a $968,992 signing bonus when he was waived by Washington and claimed by the Texans during the 2021 NFL season.

From there he signed on with the Chiefs, but was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins where he finished out the year. Christian signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins last March but was among their final roster cuts before catching on with the Texans again.

Houston cut Christian in October and he later signed with the Browns practice squad before being promoted to the active roster.

In 2023, Christian appeared in one game for the Texans and nine for the Browns, starting all nine at tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 76 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.