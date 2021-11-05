Titans Signing RB Adrian Peterson To Active Roster

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Titans are signing RB Adrian Peterson to their active roster on Friday.

This was the plan all along once Derrick Henry went down with a serious foot injury.

It will be interesting to see how Peterson looks after being away from football for much of the past year.

Peterson, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2007. After 10 seasons in Minnesota, Peterson signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Saints.

The Saints later traded Peterson to the Cardinals for a 2018 sixth-round pick back in 2017. However, Arizona cut him loose and he eventually signed on with Washington.

Washington brought Peterson back on a two-year contract worth $8 million that included an option before releasing him coming out of the preseason last year. He eventually signed on with the Lions.

In 2020, Peterson appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and rushed for 604 yards on 156 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 101 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.