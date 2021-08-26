Titans Signing RB Javian Hawkins

Adam Schefter reports that the Titans are signing former Falcons RB Javian Hawkins to a contract on Thursday.
Hawkins, 21, was a two-year starter at Louisville and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games. He went undrafted back in April before later agreeing to a rookie contract with the Falcons.
Atlanta opted to waive him earlier in the week.
During his three-year college career, Hawkins rushed 399 times for 2,355 yards (5.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 189 yards (9 YPC) and one touchdown.
