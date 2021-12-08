Titans Make Four Moves Including Signing RB Jordan Wilkins To P-Squad

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday that they’ve signed RB Jordan Wilkins and DB Rodney Clemons to their practice squad and released RB Rodney Smith from the unit.

The Titans also placed LB Jamal Carter on the practice squad injured list.

Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:

Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month.

The Jaguars later signed Wilkins to their practice squad before releasing him on Tuesday.

In 2021, Wilkins has appeared in four games but hasn’t recorded a stat. Last year, Wilkins played in 15 games for the Colts and rushed for 308 yards on 84 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 105 yards receiving and one touchdown.