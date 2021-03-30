Titans Signing S Matthias Farley

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve agreed to terms with veteran S Matthias Farley.

Farley, 28, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2016. He was waived a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Farley played out his three-year, $1.62 million contract and made a base salary of $630,000 for the 2018 season before re-signing with the Colts as a restricted free agent in 2019.

Indianapolis opted to waive Farley and he signed on with the Jets before the start of the 2020 season.

In 2020, Farley appeared in all 16 games for the Jets and recorded 23 tackles, no interceptions and three passes defended.