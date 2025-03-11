Titans Signing S Xavier Woods To Two-Year, $10M Deal

Adam Schefter reports the Titans have agreed to terms with S Xavier Woods on a two-year, $10 million deal on Tuesday.

Woods, 29, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech by the Cowboys back in 2017. He finished out his four-year, $2.55 million rookie contract and signed on with the Vikings in 2021 to a one-year deal.

The Panthers signed him to a three-year, $15 million deal back in March of 2022.

In 2024, Woods appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 119 tackles, two tackles for loss, three intereptions, and six pass defenses.