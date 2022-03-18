Titans Signing TE Austin Hooper To One-Year, $6M Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Titans are signing TE Austin Hooper to a one-year, $6 million deal on Friday.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Hooper, 27, was drafted in the third round by the Falcons out of Stanford in 2016. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.165 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Hooper was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Browns. He was set to make a base salary of $9.5 million in the final two years of the deal when the Browns released him a few days ago.

In 2021, Hooper appeared in 16 games and caught 38 passes on 61 targets for 345 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

