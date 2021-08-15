Titans Signing TE Deon Yelder

The Tennessee Titans are signing TE Deon Yelder to a contract on Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Yelder visited with the Titans on Saturday.

Yelder, 26, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. The Chiefs signed Yelder off the Saints’ practice squad a few months into his rookie season.

Yelder returned to the Chiefs on an exclusive rights contract last year. However, Kansas City declined to tender him a qualifying offer this offseason, making him a free agent.

From there, Yelder had a brief stint with Washington this summer.

In 2020, Yelder appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs, totaling seven receptions for 36 yards (5.1 YPR).