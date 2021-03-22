Titans Signing WR Josh Reynolds

According to Terry McCormick, the Titans and WR Josh Reynolds have agreed to terms on a contract.

The deal is for one year according to Mike Garafolo.

Tennessee is undergoing a massive shift at receiver this offseason and Reynolds is the team’s first real addition. He should have the chance to compete for a starting role.

Reynolds, 26, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2017 out of Texas A&M. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.04 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

In 2020, Reynolds appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and caught 52 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns.