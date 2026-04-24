Packers Signing WR Jayden Reed To Three-Year Extension

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Packers and WR Jayden Reed have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $50.25 million contract.

According to Schefter, Reed will receive $20 million guaranteed as part of this three-year deal.

The Packers are clearly prioritizing new contracts for key young players and Reed is certainly an integral part of Green Bay’s offensive attack.

Reed, 25, was selected by the Packers with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,180,777 rookie contract that included a $2,222,383 signing bonus.

Reed would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Reed appeared in seven games for the Packers and caught 19 passes on 22 targets for 207 yards receiving and a touchdown.