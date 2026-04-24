49ers Restructure DL Osa Odighizuwa For $11.6M In Cap Space

Per Spotrac, the 49ers are restructuring DL Osa Odighizuwa‘s contract for $11.6 million in cap space.

Spotrac adds San Francisco is converting $14.5 million of Odighizuwa’s base salary into a signing bonus.

Odighizuwa, 27, was a three-year starter at UCLA and was named first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Cowboys drafted him with the No. 75 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Odighizuwa signed a four-year, $5,086,188 rookie contract that included a $1,059,046 signing bonus. He later agreed to a four-year, $80 million with $58 million guaranteed with a $20 million signing bonus in 2025.

San Francisco traded for Odighizuwa this offseason for a third-round pick.

In 2025, Odighizuwa appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys, making 13 starts and recording 44 tackles and 3.5 sacks.