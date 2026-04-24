TRADE: 49ers Trading LB Dee Winters To Cowboys

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys are trading for 49ers LB Dee Winters during the second-round of the draft.

The 49ers will receive a fifth-round pick from the 49ers in return for Winters.

Winters, 24, was selected with the No. 216 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 draft by the 49ers. He later agreed to a four-year, $4 million with the 49ers and is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Winters appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 101 tackles, an interception and a defensive touchdown.