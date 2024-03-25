Titans To Host Top-30 Visit For Notre Dame OT Joe Alt

According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans will host Notre Dame OT Joe Alt on a top-30 visit.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Alt is widely regarded as one of the top tackle prospects in the upcoming class and could end up in the top ten picks by the end of April.

Alt, 20, was a two-time first-team AP All-American and a three-year starter at left tackle for Notre Dame.

During his three-year college career, Alt made 33 starts at left tackle.