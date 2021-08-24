Titans Waive DB Kevin Peterson, Put Two On COVID List

The Tennessee Titans announced they waived DB Kevin Peterson and put LB Nick Dzubnar and RB Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

McNichols, 25, was a fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $2,663,788 with Tampa Bay but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

From there, McNichols had brief stints with the 49ers, Colts, Broncos and Titans before signing on to the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2019. Jacksonville later promoted him to their active roster to close out the season.

The Titans signed McNichols to a contract in 2020 before waiving him and later re-signing him to their practice squad. He was permanently elevated to the active roster in September of 2020.

In 2020, McNichols played in 16 games for the Titans, recording 47 carries for 204 yards and a touchdown.