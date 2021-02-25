Titans Waive DBs Chris Milton & Breon Borders, Sign DL Jullian Taylor

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve waived DBs Chris Milton and Breon Borders and released veteran WR Adam Humphries.

The Titans signed DL Jullian Taylor to a contract.

Milton, 28, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech back in 2016. He was waived at the start of his rookie season and signed to the Colts’ practice squad before eventually being promoted to the active roster.

The Colts brought Milton back on a one-year deal worth up to $1.75 million, but he was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Titans. He’s been on and off of the Titans’ roster ever since.

In 2020, Milton has appeared in 14 games for the Titans recorded three tackles and no interceptions.