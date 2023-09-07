Titans Waive DT Tyler Shelvin From IR

The Tennessee Titans waived DT Tyler Shelvin from injured reserve with a settlement, per the NFL transaction wire.

Shelvin, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Titans back in 2021 out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million contract with the Bengals, but was waived coming out of the preseason last year.

The Bengals signed Shelvin to their practice squad soon after and he was on and off of the unit. The Titans ended up signing him to a futures deal for the 2023 season but he was waived with an injury designation before the season.

In 2022, Shelvin appeared in two games for the Bengals but did not register a stat.