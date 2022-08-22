Titans Waive Four Players

According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site, the Titans waived four players on Monday including WR Terry Godwin, LB Justin Lawler, DB Shakur Brown, and DB Shyheim Carter.

Brown and Carter were given injury designations of this group and will revert to the injured reserve once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Godwin, 25, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract but was among Carolina’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

From there, Godwin signed on to the Jaguars’ practice squad and was on and off of the unit last year. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent but was waived in May. Tennessee signed him to a contract last month.

For his career, Godwin has appeared in three games and caught three passes for 32 yards receiving and no touchdowns.