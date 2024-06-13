Titans Waive/Injured OL X’Zauvea Gadlin

According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s site, the Titans waived OL X’Zauvea Gadlin with an injury designation on Thursday.

Gadlin will revert to Tennessee’s injured reserve when he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Gadlin, 24, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty. He transferred from Tulsa following his sophomore year.

During his college career, Gadlin appeared in 26 games for Liberty and 25 games for Tulsa.