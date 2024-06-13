Titans Waive/Injured OL X’Zauvea Gadlin

According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s site, the Titans waived OL X’Zauvea Gadlin with an injury designation on Thursday.
Gadlin will revert to Tennessee’s injured reserve when he passes through waivers unclaimed.
Gadlin, 24, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty. He transferred from Tulsa following his sophomore year.
During his college career, Gadlin appeared in 26 games for Liberty and 25 games for Tulsa.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!