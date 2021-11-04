Titans Waive OL Daniel Munyer

According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site, the Titans are waiving OL Daniel Munyer on Thursday.

Munyer, 29, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in 2015. He was on and off of the Chiefs’ active roster for two seasons before signing on with the Cardinals in December of 2016.

Munyer was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later re-signed him to a one-year deal for 2018. He caught on with the Colts in 2019 before signing on with the Titans’ practice squad shortly after. He’s bounced on and off Tennessee’s taxi squad ever since.

For his career, Munyer has appeared in 19 games and started once with the Cardinals in 2018.