Eagles Elevate Two Players To Active Roster

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve elevated FB Khari Blasingame and LB Nicholas Morrow to their active roster for Sunday’s playoff game.

Morrow, 29, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Las Vegas re-signed him to another one-year deal in 2021, but he missed the entire season due to a foot injury.

The Bears signed Morrow to a one-year contract in 2022 and he later joined the Eagles on another one-year deal for the 2023 season. The Eagles released him coming out of the preseason before re-signing him during the season.

Morrow signed on with the Bills this past March but was cut loose in early December before being re-signed later in the month. Buffalo moved on from him a few weeks ago and he just recently returned to the January.

In 2024, Morrow has appeared in 11 games for the Bills and recorded three total tackles.