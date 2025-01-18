Lions Elevate DL Chris Smith & CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

The Lions announced that they have elevated DL Chris Smith and CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver for their playoff matchup.

They also elected not to activate CB Ennis Rakestraw from injured reserve and downgraded him to out.

Smith, 25, attended Notre Dame before going undrafted back in 2023.

During his final season with Notre Dame in 2022, Smith appeared in 13 games and recorded 17 tackles, one forced fumble, and half a sack.

In 2024, Smith appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles.