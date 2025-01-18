NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/18

Bills
- Elevated C Will Clapp and WR Jalen Virgil to their active roster.
Commanders
- Elevated DE Andre Jones and DB Kevon Seymour to their active roster.
- Activated RB Colson Yankoff from injured reserve.
- Placed LB Jordan Magee on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Elevated FB Khari Blasingame and LB Nicholas Morrow to their active roster.
Lions
- Elevated DT Chris Smith and DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver to their active roster.
Rams
- Elevated OT A.J. Arcuri and LB Keir Thomas to their active roster.
Ravens
- Elevated WR Anthony Miller and NT Josh Tupou to their active roster.
