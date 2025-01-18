Commanders Announce Four Roster Moves

The Washington Commanders announced a series of roster moves for their playoff game against the Lions.

The full list includes:

Commanders placed LB Jordan Magee on injured reserve

on injured reserve Commanders activated TE Colson Yankoff from injured reserve

from injured reserve Commanders elevated DE Andre Jones Jr. and CB Kevon Seymour to their active roster

Seymour, 30, is a former sixth-round pick out of USC by the Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $2.44 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $540,000 in 2017 when the Bills traded him to the Panthers.

Seymour spent the entire 2018 season on injured reserve for the Panthers before he was waived the following year. The Eagles signed him during the 2020 season and brought him back on a futures contract.

From there, the Eagles released Seymour coming out of the preseason and he eventually returned to Baltimore. The Ravens re-signed him in 2023 and he had multiple stints on their practice squad throughout the season before releasing him in November.

Seymour caught on with the Commanders in mid-September.

In 2024, Seymour appeared in three games for the Commanders and recorded two tackles.