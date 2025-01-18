Bills Elevate WR Jalen Virgil & OL Will Clapp

The Bills announced the elevation of WR Jalen Virgil and OL Will Clapp for their upcoming game against the Ravens.

Virgil, 26, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2022. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad before joining the Bills’ practice squad in 2024 and was on and off their active roster.

In 2024, Virgil appeared in seven games for the Bills and recorded no statistics.