Ravens Elevate WR Anthony Miller & NT Josh Tupou

The Ravens announced they have elevated WR Anthony Miller and NT Josh Tupou for the matchup against the Bills.

Miller, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him in October. He later signed on to the Steelers practice squad and returned on a futures deal for 2022. However, he spent the season on injured reserve.

Miller re-signed with the Steelers back in January on a one-year deal. However, he was released and caught on with the 49ers in August. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts. Kansas City signed him to a futures deal in January only to release him this past May.

The Ravens later signed Miller to their practice squad.

In 2021, Miller appeared in three games for the Texans and Steelers, catching six passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.