Titans Waive OL John Ojukwu

Per Jim Wyatt of the team website, the Titans announced on Tuesday that they have waived OL John Ojukwu.

Ojukwu, 25, went undrafted out of Boise State back in 2023 before catching on with the Titans.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was brought back to the practice squad. He was eventually called up to the team’s active roster and started three games in 2023.

In 2024, Ojukwu has appeared in one game for the Titans.