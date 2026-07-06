Titans Waived DL C.J. Ravenell From IR

Per the wire, the Titans waived DL C.J. Ravenell from injured reserve on Monday. He is being waived with an injury designation.

Ravenell, 25, is from Santa Clarita, California, and went undrafted out of Missouri Western back in 2024.

He then signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent before being among their final roster cuts.

Ravenell was claimed off of waivers by the Titans and was set to become an exclusive rights free agent before re-signing with the team.

In 2025, Ravenell appeared in 14 games for the Titans and made one start, recording six tackles and one forced fumble.