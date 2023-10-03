Titans Worked Out Five Players

The Tennessee Titans hosted five players for a workout on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Roche, 25, was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round out of Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Roche was claimed by the Giants and spent his rookie season in New York. He was waived coming out of the preseason in 2022 and spent the season bouncing between the practice squad and active roster.

The Steelers brought Roche back on a futures deal for the 2023 season but he was among their cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Roche appeared in 14 games for the Giants and recorded 38 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

He played just three games in 2022 and recorded two tackles.